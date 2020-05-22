Visa study finds cash usage dropping in Vietnam as consumers embrace new ways to pay

37 per cent of Vietnamese consumers are using contactless card payments at present The Visa Consumer Payment Attitudes study found 74 per cent of consumers in Vietnam expect to increase cashless payments in the next 12 months. Of those carrying less cash, the main reason for doing so is that more places are offering cashless payment options. These trends are reinforced by figures from VisaNet, the company’s payment processing network, which show the value of purchases made by Vietnamese consumers on their Visa credit and debit cards increased 39 per cent on-year, while the number of transactions grew 54 per cent over the same period. “Visa’s mission in Vietnam has been to offer consumers the most efficient, convenient, and secure forms of payment possible – a goal which relies heavily on the adoption of new technologies,” said Dang Tuyet Dung, Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos. “As such, it is incredibly gratifying to see the results of this study, which demonstrate clearly that Vietnamese consumers are broadly recognising the benefits that payment technologies can bring to their lives, and adopting them at increasingly high rates,” Dung noted. One of the key new technologies that the study looked at was… Read full this story

