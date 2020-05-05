Doctor Marino De Rosa takes care of a patient at the ICU of the Covid unit where he works at the San Filippo Neri hospital, in Rome, on April 29, 2020 as the country faces a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19. —AFP/VNA Photo WASHINGTON — Global deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped a quarter-million on Monday, mostly in the US and Europe even as both regions slowly moved away from lockdown and world leaders raised billions towards a vaccine. An AFP tally of official figures showed that Europe is the hardest-hit continent with around 145,000 fatalities, and the United States recorded close to 68,700 – together accounting for more than 85 percent of global fatalities. An internal government estimate in Washington forecast an even worsening number of fatalities for the country. It said the daily COVID-19 death toll could double by the end of May. In Europe, though, governments believe they have passed the peak of the disease with deaths in the continent’s worst affected countries having dropped as a result of nearly two months of confinement. Restaurants in Italy partially reopened and Germans queued for haircuts in a Europe edging gingerly out of lockdown…. Read full this story

Virus deaths top 250,000 as billions raised for vaccine push have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 5, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.