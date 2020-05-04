Vietnam’s support for France-vivid evidence of bilateral friendship

On recent days, the French Embassy in Hanoi welcomed numerous delegations from the Vietnamese Government, agencies, organizations, and individuals who came to present a number of medical supplies to the French government and its people to cope with the complicated COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview exclusively given to the People’s Army Newspaper, French ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery confirmed that Vietnam is one of France’s true friends and the medical supplies are clear evidence of the time-honored friendship and solidarity between the two countries. The French diplomat further said that the first batch of antibacterial masks sent from the government of Vietnam to the French Embassy strongly demonstrates how Vietnam has actively fought COVID-19 for the sake of not only its people, but also of its partners, including France. French Ambassador to Vietnam receives 51,000 masks from former Health Minister, Chairman of the Vietnam-France Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Kim Tien. Photo courtesy of the French Embassy in Vietnam. He highly valued the gift from the highest level of the Vietnamese government, considering it a wonderful example of the long-lasting friendship and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and France. The French ambassador emphasized that a friend in need is a friend… Read full this story
- German military could support France in anti-terror efforts
- Agent Orange: Bringing the tragic legacy of the Vietnam War to an end
- China-Vietnam to preserve peace in South China Sea
- US aids its energy companies to boost engagement with Vietnam
- France's next leader - who will sit at the presidential desk?
- Vietnam, Indonesia lead ASEAN in internet economy growth
- Vietnam steps up fight against dollarization
- US troops likely to support, not just train Afghan forces post 2014
- Frances Crowe, peace activist for the ages, dies at 100
- Frances Crowe memorial celebration set for Sunday
Vietnam’s support for France-vivid evidence of bilateral friendship have 302 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.