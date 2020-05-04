On recent days, the French Embassy in Hanoi welcomed numerous delegations from the Vietnamese Government, agencies, organizations, and individuals who came to present a number of medical supplies to the French government and its people to cope with the complicated COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview exclusively given to the People’s Army Newspaper, French ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery confirmed that Vietnam is one of France’s true friends and the medical supplies are clear evidence of the time-honored friendship and solidarity between the two countries. The French diplomat further said that the first batch of antibacterial masks sent from the government of Vietnam to the French Embassy strongly demonstrates how Vietnam has actively fought COVID-19 for the sake of not only its people, but also of its partners, including France. French Ambassador to Vietnam receives 51,000 masks from former Health Minister, Chairman of the Vietnam-France Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Kim Tien. Photo courtesy of the French Embassy in Vietnam. He highly valued the gift from the highest level of the Vietnamese government, considering it a wonderful example of the long-lasting friendship and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and France. The French ambassador emphasized that a friend in need is a friend… Read full this story

Vietnam’s support for France-vivid evidence of bilateral friendship have 302 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.