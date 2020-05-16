Vietnam Economy Vietnam’s growth target needs adjustment: official The Saigon Times Saturday, May 16, 2020,13:52 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s growth target needs adjustment: officialThe Saigon Times Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Planning and Investment, presents a Government report at a meeting on May 15. A top official at the event suggested the Government should revise the local economy’s growth target for 2020, as well as for the 2016-2020 period – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The Government should revise the local economy’s growth target for 2020, as well as for the 2016-2020 period, and submit them to the National Assembly (NA) for consideration and approval, said a top official. The NA Standing Committee held a meeting on May 15 to gather feedback for a Government report reviewing the implementation of the 2019 socioeconomic development plan and rolling out this year’s plan, as part of preparation for the upcoming ninth NA sitting, which is scheduled for opening on May 20. Speaking at the event, Vu Hong Thanh, head of the NA Economic Committee, stated that the Government needs to actively map out short- and long-term scenarios for developing Vietnam’s social economy. Also, the Government has to work out specific measures in directing the relevant agencies to meet the… Read full this story

