Vietnam’s first NVIDIA AI supercomputer launched

NVIDIA® DGX A100 ™ is the latest production of AI computing company NVIDIA – the world's number one Artificial Intelligence Computing Company. Reportedly, the equipment can perform five petaFLOPS, equivalent to five quadrillion floating-point operations per second. As a data center, the supercomputer is designed to provide much more computational performance than the current generation thanks to the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture which is built upon the new seven-nanomet process node technology. The equipment can perform five petaFLOPS, equivalent to five quadrillion floating-point operations per second. VinAI Institute will take full advantage of the supercomputer for experiments with large AI models for linguistic data, images, and videos for intensive research. Accordingly, the supercomputer will optimize VinAI's computing power and resources with greater accuracy, as well as reduce the time required to complete an experiment from more than one week to less than 24 hours thanks to its superior speed and technology. According to Dr. Bui Hai Hung, Director of VinAI Research, with the new NVIDIA DGX A100 AI supercomputer, VinAI is willing to expand the scale of research and accelerate the deployment of AI application projects. According to Dennis Ang, NVIDIA Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Asia Pacific, they…

