Trade Vietnam’s exports to China gradually recover The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,07:38 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s exports to China gradually recover The Saigon Times Container trucks loaded with goods pass through the Huu Nghi International Border Gate in Lang Son Province. China’s demand for goods from Vietnam is expected to soar following the 22.1% year-on-year increase in Vietnam’s exports to China over the past four months – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Due to positive signs apparent in China’s Covid-19 infection prevention efforts, its demand for goods from Vietnam is expected to soar, following the 22.1% year-on-year increase in Vietnam’s exports to China over the past four months, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Data from the ministry indicated that Vietnam shipped US$12.7 billion worth of goods to China in the four months. China was Vietnam’s second largest goods consumer with a market share of 15.7%, after the United States, which boasted a market share of 24.9%, according to the data. Meanwhile, Vietnam spent US$22.3 billion buying goods from China during the four-month period, inching down 1.6% year-on-year. China remained the country’s largest goods supplier, with imports from China accounting for 28.7% of the country’s total import turnover. Over the past four months,… Read full this story

