Trade Vietnam’s exports rise 2% in Jan-Apr period The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,11:24 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s exports rise 2% in Jan-Apr periodThe Saigon Times Employees work at an electronic component manufacturing plant under Synopex Vietnam Company in Hanoi. Vietnam’s export value in the first four months of the year inched up 2% over the same period last year – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam exported US$80.8 billion worth of products in the first four months of the year, inching up 2% over the same period last year, despite challenges raised by the global health crisis, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs. Data from the customs agency singled out some groups of products that were the main contributors to the nation’s export growth in the four-month period, including computers and electronic parts, machinery, equipment and tools. Specifically, the group of computers, electronics and components recorded export sales worth over US$12 billion during the year up to April, rising as high as 26% compared with the year-ago figure. With this impressive growth, this group outpaced the group of textiles and garments to become the nation’s second largest export earner. The four-month period saw outbound sales of computers and electronics to China soaring a… Read full this story

