Vietnam's economic prospects in 2020

By Dr. Pham The Anh (*)

Sunday, May 3, 2020,11:41 (GMT+7)

A campaign waged by the authorities and enterprises to promote local bread. Such efforts should be devoted to invigorate the economy following the lift of social distancing in Vietnam

In a recent report on global economic prospects in mid-April 2020, the International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world's economy will slide by about 3%. Developed countries will be hit the hardest, with an average decrease of up to 6.1%. Emerging and developing economies are more sheltered, ebbing by about 1%. Only a few economies are predicted to post slight growth this year.

These figures partly reflect Covid-19's detrimental impacts on the world's economy. Vietnam's economy is not an exception. GDP growth in the first quarter was only 3.82% year-on-year, the lowest during the past 11 years. It is still relatively commendable given the downturn that most countries have experienced. However, they do not fully reflect the challenges haunting the economy since many export orders have been affected since March only and social distancing has been strictly enforced in Vietnam only since the…

