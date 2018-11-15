Vietnam’s 20-year APEC membership: strategic vision

The 10th APEC Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia in 1998, during which Vietnam, Russia and Peru were admitted to APEC. (Photo: VNA) The accession to APEC on November 14, 1998 marked a big step forward in Vietnam’s foreign policy of door opening, multilateralisation, diversification and international economic integration, which created a driving force for the country’s renewal and integration during the past two decades. This is the assessment of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in an article titled “20 years in APEC: from a strategic vision to Vietnam’s imprints” on the occasion of Vietnam’s 20-year membership in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. According to Deputy PM Minh, as the leading economic cooperation mechanism in Asia-Pacific, a region home to global economic, commercial and technological hubs, APEC has brought various benefits to Vietnam in terms of strategy, economics, trade and investment, thus contributing to the country’s comprehensive development. First of all, it is noteworthy that half of Vietnam’s 28 strategic, comprehensive and key economic and trade partners are members of APEC. Together, they account for 75 percent of the country’s total foreign trade, 78 percent of direct investment and 79 percent of foreign tourists. In addition, 14… Read full this story
- Two bears freed from 20 years of cage life in Vietnam
- 3 moon bears freed after nearly 20 years behind bars in Vietnam
- Vietnam among six nations worst hit by climate change in 20 years
- 20 years of 'Dil Se': Preity Zinta, Manisha Koirala & Malaika Arora celebrate by sharing related memories!
- People in Ethiopia are calling strangers in Eritrea as phone lines are opened after 20 years
- Selfies and roses as Ethiopians board first flight to Eritrea in 20 years
- 'Honour' killer who smashed 20-year-old victim to death with a hammer for saying his sister was attractive is jailed for life after hiding in US for 18 years
- Nepal to Hold First Local Elections in 20 Years
- Chandigarh: Youth gets 20-year jail for raping minor
- 'Nobody can figure out who the eff she is': Rudy Giuliani's spokeswoman is a 20-year-old brunette who hasn't finished college and pretended to be related to Virginia's former governor
Vietnam’s 20-year APEC membership: strategic vision have 353 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at November 15, 2018. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.