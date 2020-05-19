Vietnamese transgender man gives birth to a baby girl

Transgender couple Minh Khang (left) and Minh Anh became parents of a baby girl on May 16. — Photo zingnews.vn HÀ NỘI — A well-known transgender couple – Minh Khang and Minh Anh – welcomed their first baby on May 16, making the husband Minh Khang the first transgender man in Việt Nam to get pregnant and give birth to a baby. The baby girl was born at a beauty salon in HCM City, weighing 2.3kg and in good health, Minh Anh announced on her social media account. The husband Minh Khang, 24, was a female at birth, used to be Đào Thị Kiều Trang, of Cần Thơ Province. His wife Minh Anh, 21, was a male at birth named Đặng Khắc Nguyên, of Bến Tre Province. They got married in 2017 after they met at a transgender beauty contest. Last year, the couple planned to have a baby after reading about a foreign man who got pregnant. Prior to the decision, Khang had been receiving male hormone injections for two and a half years and his wife had received female hormones for a few months. They also underwent surgeries, using anaesthetics and antibiotics, which made them worried about the possibility of pregnancy and maintaining a healthy pregnancy. Yearning… Read full this story

