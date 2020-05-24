Vietnamese thriller film to open for Halloween

Actress Nhã Phương performs in Song Song (Two Faces), a thriller that will hit cinemas this Halloween. (Photo courtesy of the producer) HCM CITY— The thriller Song Song (Two Faces) about a married woman who loses her memory after a traffic accident will be released in cinemas during the Halloween holiday. The story of the film, directed by Nguyễn Hữu Hoàng, refers to ”the butterfly effect”, a hypothetical situation that illustrates how small initial differences may lead to large unforeseen consequences over time. The film stars Nhã Phương who won the Golden Kite Award for Best Featured Film Actress in 2019 by Việt Nam Cinematography Association. Phương, who plays a wife and mother of a five-year-old daughter, finds that she can travel back in time. She attempts to change the present by changing her past behavior, and sets things right for herself and her husband and daughter. But there are unintended consequences for all. Singer and actor Trương Thế Vinh plays her husband. According to unofficial sources, the film’s director and his producers spent a lot of money to invite Phương to perform who had interrupted her career for one year to have a baby. Phương’s fans hope that Song Song will cause her career to reach new heights. “I hope Phương will have a new and different image in the industry, instead of working… Read full this story

