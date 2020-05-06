Vietnamese stranded in US due to COVID-19 to be repatriated on May 7

Vietnam Airlines has been assigned to bring home Vietnamese citizens stranded in coronavirus-hit countries, including the US The ministry said on May 5 it, together with the Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese representative agencies in the US, has worked closely with relevant US agencies to assist Vietnam Airlines with necessary procedures for a flight to take off at an earliest possible time. Currently, Vietnam Airlines has completed all necessary procedures at the request of the United States, and is expected to operate the special flight on May 7. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested that Vietnamese citizens continue to strictly abide by epidemic prevention regulations in their host country as well as guidance of Vietnamese representative agencies in the US. The Consulate General of Vietnam in San Francisco and other Vietnamese representative agencies in the US have been making every effort to assist citizens with their residence, travel and disease prevention during their stay in San Francisco waiting for the flight.
