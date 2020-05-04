The photo of the Golden Bridge taken by Tran Tuan Viet

The photo was chosen from over 10,000 entries globally.

Agora is a global social network of photography which has launched numerous photo competitions with big prizes. The aerial shot won the most votes from Agora’s users and brought Viet USD 1,000.

Built at nearly 1,400 meters above the sea level, the Golden Bridge has eight spans with a total length of 148 meters. The longest span is 20 meters.

This impressive work features a bridge held up by two giant concrete hands, representing the hands of the Mountain God.

Viet has decided to donate all USD 1,000 to Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control fund and expressed his happiness to contribute to the national effort.

Earlier, Viet also gave USD 1,000 from his top prize from another Agora-launched competition named #fun 2020 to the fund.

With such a prize, the image of the Golden Bridge of Vietnam is once again known worldwide.

Source: PANO/ANTD

Translated by Song Anh