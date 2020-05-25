In response to the movement, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thi Lien of the Vietnam People’s Army, who serves as a training advisor at MINUSCA, made nearly 300 face masks for the participating media agencies. Lieutenant Colonel Lien presents face masks to a MINUSCA representative. Earlier, MINUSCA awarded a certificate of merit to Lieutenant Colonel Lien for her good deeds, which included making and presenting 400 face masks to the staff of MINUSCA and local people in Bangui. In his commendation, Force Commander of MINUSCA Lieutenant General Daniel Traore wrote that the good deed of the Vietnamese female officer shows the core value of the United Nations and she deserves to be an ambassador for Vietnam. Wearing face masks to prevent and fight the pandemic is obligatory in the Central Africa Republic. However, buying a face mask is not easy there. “I hope the small gifts will contribute to sharing love and showing responsibility from the Vietnamese blue beret force towards the local community,” said Lieutenant Colonel Lien. There have been 479 COVID-19 cases reported in the country, mostly in Bangui. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 prevention and control work in the region still faces many difficulties. Therefore, this program was organized by MINUSCA… Read full this story

Vietnamese peacekeepers join hands in fighting COVID-19 in Central African Republic have 294 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.