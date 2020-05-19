Vietnamese embassy in Mexico offers flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue

The statue of late President Ho Chi Minh erected at the embassy’s campus (Photo: VNA) Mexico City (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Mexico offered flowers at the statue of late President Ho Chi Minh in the embassy’s campus on May 18 on the occasion of his 130th birthday. Speaking in front of embassy staff and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese community, Ambassador Nguyen Hoai Duong highlighted the President’s remarkable contributions to the cause of national revolution. He was a shining model of revolutionary heroism and solidarity in fighting, the ambassador said. The diplomat called on the Vietnamese community in Mexico to continue promoting the campaign of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style, as well as actively implement the Vietnamese Party and State’s foreign policies, and contribute to the reinforcement and development of the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Mexico./. VNA

