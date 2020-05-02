Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors

E-wallets bring convenience to payment services Since late 2019, vast money flows have made its way to Vietnam, mainly into e-wallets via mergers and acquisitions deals. Vietnamese online gaming giant VNG Corporation has reduced its stake in wholly-owned e-wallet ZaloPay to 60 per cent by issuing shares to other investors. The reduction of its shareholdings in Zion JSC, the owner of ZaloPay, happened in the third quarter of 2019, VNG said in its 2019 financial statement released in February. Zion had raised its charter capital from VND367.4 billion ($15.9 million) to VND612.3 billion ($26.6 million) through an issuance of shares to other investors whose names were not disclosed. VNG has earned more than VND464 billion ($20.17 million) from the deal. ZaloPay had later on scaled up its charter capital to VND900 billion ($39.13 million). Last December, China’s Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba, has quietly acquired a sizeable stake in Vietnamese e-wallet eMonkey of small Vietnames fintech firm M-Pay Trade. Although the deal value has not been disclosed, it was reported that after the deal the foreign partner “would have significant influence and provide technical expertise to the e-wallet.” J.P.Morgan’s recent report shows that 19 per cent of e-commerce… Read full this story
