Vietnamese currency forecast to continue weakening in 2020

The USD/VNĐ would average at VNĐ23,475 per dollar in 2020. Photo cafef.vn HÀ NỘI — Weaker foreign direct investment inflow on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic and a likely preference by the central bank for a weaker Vietnamese đồng to support export competitiveness would be key drivers of đồng weakness over the near term, although any currency weakening will be measured to avoid potential punitive measures from the US, experts forecast. Fitch Solutions experts predicted the Vietnamese đồng to average VNĐ23,475 per US dollar in 2020 and VNĐ23,650 in 2021 from the current VNĐ23,309. “We maintain our view for the đồng to gradually depreciate against the US dollar over the long term due to its overvaluation and Việt Nam’s higher inflation vis-à-vis the US,” they said. The experts forecast FDI inflow will slow drastically in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this will provide less support to the đồng. Last year saw US$38 billion in total registered investment capital, up 7 per cent from $35.5 billion in 2018. FDI inflow in 2019 was supported by supply chain relocation from China by businesses seeking to diversify their manufacturing locations amid the height of the US-China trade war then. “With Việt Nam having positioned itself as a low-cost regional manufacturing hub in… Read full this story

