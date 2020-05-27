Vietnamese citizens in RoK repatriated

A mother and her baby wait for departure at Incheon Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Hùng ĐÀ NẴNG — Nearly 340 Vietnamese citizens have been repatriated from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and quarantined upon arrival. The Vietnamese Embassy and relevant agencies in the RoK and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have worked together to arrange the flight which landed at Đà Nẵng International Airport in central Đà Nẵng City on Wednesday. The passengers include children, students, the elderly, sick people, labourers whose visas have expired and tourists, people on business trips who were stranded due to COVID-19 pandemic. Following orders of the Prime Minister, ministries of foreign affairs and transport have collaborated with Vietnamese agencies in a number of countries to repatriate Vietnamese citizens over the past few weeks. All returnees and crew members have been quarantined after landing. Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 have been moved to healthcare facilities. The Vietnamese agencies located overseas will continue to work with national airlines to arrange more repatriation flights, depending on the pandemic developments and quarantine capacity of localities. — VNS

