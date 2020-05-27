Nation Vietnam suspends officials in Tenma’s bribery case The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 27, 2020,15:29 (GMT+7) Vietnam suspends officials in Tenma’s bribery caseThe Saigon Times Tenma Vietnam Company at Que Vo Industrial Zone in Bac Ninh Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has ordered the suspension of tax and customs officials implicated in a bribery scandal involving Tenma Vietnam, a subsidiary of Japan’s plastic product maker Tenma Corporation. According to an official letter sent to the relevant departments on May 26, Dung told the top leaders of the two departments to suspend officials allegedly involved in tax and post-customs clearance inspections of Tenma Vietnam for 15 days while the investigation is conducted. Phap Luat news website reported today that 11 tax and customs officials had been suspended, including Pham Duc Thuong, who assumed a senior position at the General Department of Taxation a month ago. Thuong was serving as deputy tax chief of Bac Ninh Province when he signed a decision launching a tax inspection of Tenma Vietnam in 2019. Earlier, the minister requested the two general departments to report to the Ministry of Finance on recent allegations in Japanese media about bribes paid by Tenma Vietnam to… Read full this story

