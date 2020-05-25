Vietnam sets up special working group to ride wave of investment relocation

Vietnam’s new special working group will be in charge of tapping into the new investment relocation wave gripping the globe At a recent meeting hosted by the prime minister, the representatives of the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and localities shared that after studying investment opportunities in the country, foreign investors found Vietnam a safe and promising investment destination and a likely candidate for their diversification of supply sources. The PM also agreed to establish a special working group headed by the Minister of Planning and Investment to catch this wave of new investment. The special working group was established to build competitive investment attraction policies to tap into the wave of investment going into this global strategic relocation. The policies to be created include incentives on tariffs, access to land, as well as solutions to prevent further disruptions to the supply chain and a lack of human resources. In addition, as a key priority for investors is stability and legal consistency, the special working group will complete the relevant legal framework. Vietnam is looking to lure in some of the world’s leading technology groups that are looking to diversify manufacturing hubs and would bring projects of modern technology and high added… Read full this story

