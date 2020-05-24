Vietnam reports one new imported COVID-19 case

Illustrative image (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – A 34-year-old Vietnamese woman who flew home from Russia on May 13 is the latest person to test positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. She is the 32nd person from one single flight who has contracted coronavirus, including two members of the cabin crew. The woman who lives in Gia Vien district, Ninh Bình province, tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia but had made a full recovery before flying home. After being quarantined immediately after landing at Van Don airport in Quang Ninh province, she tested negative. But results from a second test carried out on May 22 came back positive and she is currently being treated Hai Duong city’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases. All passengers from the plane, which flew from Moscow to the Van Don airport were immediately quarantined on arrival, posing no risk to the community. Since the first case was recorded in Vietnam on January 23, there have been a total of 325 people tested positive with 185 imported cases from other countries. A total of 267, around 82 percent, have made a full recovery. Right now there are 15,412 people are in quarantine across the country, including… Read full this story
