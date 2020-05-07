Vietnam passes over 20 days without new Covid-19 infections in community

Vietnam hasn’t recorded any new Covid-19 infection cases in the community for 21 straight days, and the number of patients remains at 271, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday morning. Doctors take care of a Covid-19 patient in Vietnam. Photo by nld 232 patients or 86 per cent have recovered and discharged from hospital. Most of the remaining 39 who are currently under treatment are in stable condition, and 22 of them have tested negative for the virus one or two times, the report said. Meanwhile, the British pilot who has been treated at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases for 50 days remains in critical condition. Doctors at the hospital said that although the patient tested negative for the virus in the latest tests and has no fever, he still had to use extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy and his condition continues to worsen. According to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, there are 20,942 people kept in quarantine at present, including 169 at hospitals, 6,469 at other quarantine facilities, and 14,304 at home.

