Nation Vietnam named world’s best Covid-19 fighter by Politico The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 26, 2020,15:59 (GMT+7) Vietnam named world’s best Covid-19 fighter by PoliticoThe Saigon Times Anti-spitting protective hats are sold on a street in HCMC – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – American news website Politico has named Vietnam the best Covid-19 fighter in the world based on the country’s response to Covid-19’s impact on public health and economic outcomes. Politico mapped the performance of 30 leading economies by plotting their public health and economic outcomes and grouping them based on whether they have instituted light, moderate or severe restrictions on commerce and social interactions. Vietnam is the best performer in terms of both public health (followed by Taiwan, South Korea, New Zealand, Iceland, Argentina and Australia) and economic outcomes (followed by Bangladesh, China, India and Indonesia). According to Politico, Vietnam is the “most populous country without a death, with approximately 300 cases reported among a population of 95 million.” “The country’s economy is predicted to grow by 2.7% in 2020, making it the overall best Covid-19 performer globally,” Politico stated. Politico also noted that Vietnam has enacted light restrictions, with most businesses, offices and schools allowed to stay open, sometimes at reduced… Read full this story

Vietnam named world’s best Covid-19 fighter by Politico have 311 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.