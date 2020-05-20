Other News Vietnam improves significantly in public budget accountability The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 20, 2020,09:31 (GMT+7) Vietnam improves significantly in public budget accountabilityThe Saigon Times Vietnam’s budget transparency score in 2019 advances 23 points versus 2017 – PHOTO: COURTESY OF INTERNATIONAL BUDGET PARTNERSHIP HCMC – The Ministry of Finance announced on May 18 that Vietnam ranks 77th out of 117 countries in the Open Budget Survey 2019, jumping 14 places versus the previous survey in 2017. Conducted by the International Budget Partnership biannually since 2006, the survey provides an independent and comparative assessment of the three pillars of public budget accountability: transparency, oversight and public participation. Vietnam’s budget transparency scored 38 out of 100, an increase of 23 points compared with the 2017 survey. Although the country made a significant improvement, its score was far lower than that of several other Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines (76), Indonesia (70) and Thailand (71). A transparency score of 61 or higher indicates a country is likely publishing enough material to support an informed public debate on the budget. The average score globally is 45. Vietnam scored 11 out of 100 points for public participation and 74 out of 100 points for budget oversight,… Read full this story

