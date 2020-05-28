Vietnam goes 42nd straight days without community transmission

Nearly 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and quarantined upon arrival on May 27 (Photo: VNA).

According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the total infections in the country stand at 327, including 187 imported cases which were quarantined upon their arrival, posing no risk of community infection.

As many as 278 out of 327 patients have recovered as updated on May 28 morning, accounting for 85 percent of the total, and there has been no death.

The 49 remainders are being treated at nine national and provincial medial facilities, with six testing negative once for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes the acute respiratory disease, and 17 negative at least twice.

A total of 8,869 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring, of whom 49 were quarantined at hospitals, 7,008 at other concentrated facilities and 1,812 at home.

The most critically ill COVID-19 patient in Vietnam – a British pilot, known as Patient No. 91, who is being treated at Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital, is now able to make basic communication with doctors after his dosage of sedatives was reduced on May 27 evening.

His coughing has improved and he can move his fingers and toes, although breathing and limb weakness remain issues, said doctors from the hospitals.

His lung functions have improved though not much.