Vietnam, China enhance cooperation in response to COVID-19

During the conversation, General Lich congratulated the Chinese people on successfully controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. He also thanked General Fenghe and the Chinese Ministry of National Defense for sharing experience and information and supporting other countries in the fight against the disease. In Vietnam, the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) has always served as the core force in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to now, Vietnam has kept the disease under control, continued to curb the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, and ensured people's health. General Lich also thanked the Chinese Ministry of National Defense for providing high quality medical equipment for Vietnam while the country is still gathering resources to respond to the COVID-19. Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich "The cooperation results in the COVID-19 prevention and control between the two militaries will be a highlight in bilateral relations in the year marking the 70th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties," he stressed. Senior Lieutenant General Wei Fenghe highly appreciated Vietnam's results in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense for providing medical supplies to China in these difficult times. He also valued the considerateness of the Vietnamese Defense Minister. He affirmed that…
