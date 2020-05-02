Vietnam catfish exports likely to recover this year

This year is believed to be a brighter year for the domestic tra fish industry with exports inching up in the first quarter, according to an official from the Vietnam Pangasius Association. Viet Nam expects to gain growth in tra fish exports this year. –Photo baoangiang.com.vn Duong Nghia Quoc, chairman of the association, said this month the US was scheduled to issue final results in the 15th period of review (POR15) with lower anti-dumping duties on frozen tra fish (pangasius) fillets against POR14. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) under the United States Department of Agriculture officially recognised Viet Nam’s Pangasius Food Safety Control System in November 2019 after more than three years of negotiations. Quoc was quoted by vietnambiz.vn as saying that “those are considered good signals to recover pangasius exports to the US market. However, according to domestic enterprises, the recovery will not be strong this year.” China, another key export market of Viet Nam’s tra fish, was likely to increase demand for Vietnamese tra fish this year and beyond, he said. At present, Viet Nam is experiencing difficulties in exporting seafood as well as other farm produce to China due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Ministry of Agriculture… Read full this story

