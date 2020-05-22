A meeting of the UN Security Council in New York (Photo: AFP/ VNA) The ambassadors and Guterres exchanged views on matters regarding the agenda of the UN Security Council (UNSC), covering the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Guterres said the UN and its Peacekeeping Operations (PKO) have shifted priorities towards helping countries cope with the pandemic, with specific activities. Many countries and parties have responded to his call for global unconditional ceasefire, he said, adding that, however, some conflicts still develop complicatedly. He highlighted the E10’s significant role in pushing ahead with specific measures in order to maintain international peace and security, and cited pragmatic and diverse initiatives proposed by the countries when they hold the UNSC monthly presidency. The countries lauded efforts of the UN Secretariat and Guterres to help countries cope with the pandemic. The ambassadors said many of the UN Chief’s proposals and initiatives are practical, contributing to coordinating international cooperation, improving public awareness of pandemic impacts, and mobilising resources, especially for the areas hardest hit by the epidemic, thus supporting millions of people who are experiencing the humanitarian crisis. For his part, Quy affirmed that Vietnam, together with the E10 and other UNSC member countries will… Read full this story

Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace have 322 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.