Corporate Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights The Saigon Times Saturday, May 30, 2020,13:04 (GMT+7) Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights The Saigon Times A Vietnam Airlines aircraft gains altitude. The national flag carrier has resumed all domestic flights – PHOTO: VIETNAM AIRLINES HCMC – Vietnam Airlines has resumed all its domestic flights after most of them were grounded during the period of social distancing in the country, and plans to open six more domestic routes next month, said the Vietnam News Agency. On May 29, the national flag carrier recorded over 350 flights, rising 36% over the same period last year and completely resuming domestic flights since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a positve sign for Vietnam Airlines as well as the aviation industry. The number of air passengers has bounced back rapidly as the country has effectively controled the pandemic. Since the end of the social distancing period on April 23, Vietnam Airlines has transported over 500,000 passengers on domestic flights, stated a representative of the enterprise. Currently, relevent deparments and ministries are considering a gradual relaxation on entry and exit activities, thus resuming a number of international flights to serve the purposes of trade, visits to relatives, traveling… Read full this story

