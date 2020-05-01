Corporate Vietnam Airlines posts heavy losses due to Covid-19 By Viet Dung Friday, May 1, 2020,18:18 (GMT+7) Vietnam Airlines posts heavy losses due to Covid-19 By Viet Dung A Vietnam Airlines aircraft. National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced in its Q1 financial report that its first quarter losses were higher than its 2019 profits – PHOTO: VIETNAM AIRLINES HCMC – Vietnam Airlines has announced in its Q1 financial report that its first quarter losses were greater than its 2019 profits. The national flag carrier and its subsidiaries made VND18.8 trillion in net revenue in the first three months, dropping by 26% year-on-year, the lowest in three years, according to its financial report. Even though the airline slashed its sale expenses and management costs by 40%, it still sustained over VND2.7 trillion in lost revenue. However, thanks to proceeds from the sale of fixed assets and inventories, its after-tax loss was reduced to VND2.6 trillion, while it booked net profit of VND2.5 trillion in 2019. The carrier frequently earned high profits in the first quarters of the past few years due to strong air travel demand during the Lunar New Year holiday (Tet). Due to the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the… Read full this story

