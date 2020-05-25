Vietnam Airlines JSC planing to ACMI lease two Turbo Propeller ATR-72 Vietnam Airlines JSC is planning to ACMI lease two (02) Turbo Propeller ATR-72 for domestic operation (average 2-4 flights per day) with the period of six months, tentative start date from early June of 2020. If there would be of your interest, please contact VNA team as follows: · Huynh Thanh Lan – Investment and Procurement Department Email: [email protected] · Dam Quang Gioi – Investment and Procurement Department Email: [email protected] · Ngo Hai Son – Investment and Procurement Department Email: [email protected] · Pham Anh Quan – Investment and Procurement Department Email: [email protected] Address: 5th floor, M1 Building, No. 200 Nguyen Son Street, Long Bien District, Hanoi. By Nguyen Huong
