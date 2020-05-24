Vietjet flies Vietnamese citizens home from Myanmar

Passengers flown home from Myanmar by Vietjet (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet coordinated with the Embassy of Vietnam in Myanmar and the two countries’ authorities to operate a special flight bringing 240 Vietnamese citizens from Myanmar back home safely on May 21 in line with the decisions of the two governments. The flight is an exceptional repatriation effort to bring back Vietnamese stranded abroad home after the suspension of international flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers on this special flight are Vietnamese citizens with difficulties and wishes to return home, including under-18-year old children, the elderly, sick people, pregnant women, monks and religious groups required to go home after the closure of meditation centers, stranded tourists, workers with expried visas or contracts and students who completed their studies. The flight also brought some Myanmar citizens home on the departure leg from Vietnam. All passengers have received the maximum support in all aspects as well as medical care during the flights. To ensure the safety of all impacted citizens and prevent the spread of the epidemic, Vietjet has intensively conducted several security and safety measures before, during and after the flights. Following its safe landing at Da Nang International… Read full this story

