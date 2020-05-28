Vietinbank and PG Bank deal collapses

The Viet Nam Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) and the Petrolimex Group Commercial Joint Stock Bank (PG Bank) have called off a potential merger after nearly two years of negotiations. The information was announced by Vietinbank, one of Viet Nam’s largest state-owned commercial banks, in its recently-released audited consolidated financial statements. PG Bank is a subsidiary of Viet Nam’s top fuel importer and distributor Viet Nam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex), which is currently holding a 40 per cent stake in the unlisted domestic lender. As stated in Vietinbank’s financial statement, VietinBank and PG Bank will report to the competent authorities of each party for approval to terminate their merger plan. They will also organise a shareholder meeting to discuss a restructuring plan on April 21. The cancellation followed a request by the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV), which is Vietinbank’s largest shareholder, controlling 64.46 per cent of the bank. SBV insisted that VietinBank review and assess PG Bank stock valuation results, calculating and renegotiating the stock swap ratio agreed by the two sides earlier. This dashes investors’ hopes for a long-term strategic cooperation between the new bank and large corporations in the energy sector which would be boosted… Read full this story

