Việt Nam’s exports surge in four months despite pandemic

Cargo containers are loaded at Mỹ Thới Port in the southern province of An Giang. — VNA/VNS Photo Công Mạo HÀ NỘI – Viet Nam's export value saw a year-on-year increase of nearly 5 per cent to an estimated US$82.94 billion in the first four months of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO). Domestic companies generated $26.45 billion from exports during the period, rising 12 per cent year-on-year and making up 32 per cent of the country's total export earnings. Meanwhile, exports of foreign-invested firms hit $56.49 billion, up 1.5 per cent and making up 68 per cent of the total. Fifteen groups of products recorded an export value of over $1 billion or equivalent to 80 per cent of the nation's four-month total earnings. Of them, phones and parts earned the largest export turnover with $16.2 billion, up 1.1 per cent year-on-year and accounting for 19.5 per cent of the total exports. Electronics, computers and components came next with $12.4 billion, up 29 per cent year-on-year, followed by textile and garments ($8.9 billion, down 6 per cent); equipment and parts ($6.9 billion, up 30 per cent); and footwear ($5.5 billion, up 1.3 per cent).

