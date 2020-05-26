Việt Nam reports one more imported case of COVID-19

People bid farewell after completing quarantine in northern Hòa Bình Province to return home. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam reported one more imported case of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, raising the total number of infections in the country to 327. The 327th patient, 31, resides in northern Nam Định Province’s Nam Định City. He returned to Việt Nam from Russia via Vân Đồn International Airport in northern Quảng Ninh Province on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0062 on May 13. The new case brought the total number of infections onboard flight VN0062 to 33. All passengers of the flight were put under quarantine upon arrival. He was taken to a quarantine centre in northern Thái Bình Province right after arriving in Việt Nam. He tested for the virus by Thái Bình Province’s Centre for Disease Control on May 25 and by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on May 26. The patient is being treated at the Thái Bình General Hospital. As of Tuesday Việt Nam has gone 40 days without community transmission. — VNS

