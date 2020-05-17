Việt Nam records two more imported cases of COVID-19

A citizen completed his quarantine. VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Tuấn HÀ NỘI – Two more cases of coronavirus infection were announced on Sunday evening, bringing Việt Nam’s total to 320. The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said both the cases were imported and the patients were quarantined upon arrival, having returned to Việt Nam on a repatriation flight from Russia on May 13. Flight VN62 from Moscow arrived at Vân Đồn airport in Quảng Ninh Province, bringing home more than 340 people, many of them children and the elderly. Each person and the Vietnam Airlines flight crew were quarantined on arrival and have all been tested for the coronavirus. So far, 29 people from the flight have tested positive. The 319th case is a 26-year-old man from Hải Phòng City. He was taken to a quarantine facility in a military academy in Thái Bình Province. On May 16, he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. At present, he is being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, Đông Anh branch. The 320th case is a 29-year-old man from Nam Định Province and was taken to the same facility as Patient 319. On May 15, the patient had a sample taken to… Read full this story

