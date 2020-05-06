Việt Nam offers tremendous investment opportunities: VinaCapital CEO

The consumer goods sector is among the most promising for investment in Việt Nam. — VNS Photo HCM CITY — Consumer goods, healthcare, energy, construction materials, infrastructure, and technology are among the sectors with enormous potential for investment in Việt Nam once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, an expert has said. Don Lam, co-founder and CEO of fund management company VinaCapital, recently spoke to a group of Korean investors through video conferencing about Việt Nam’s efforts to manage the outbreak, how the pandemic would affect the economy and investment opportunities now and post-pandemic. “We have always preferred those sectors that are benefiting from Việt Nam’s domestic consumption, which is driven by several factors including urbanisation, young demographics, better jobs and high incomes, and a growing middle class.” The consumer discretionary sector had traditionally seen the highest growth since people with more money in their wallet spend it on dining out, consumer electronics, jewellery, and others, he said. “Although there is a short-term hit from the outbreak, we can continue to expect the sector to resume strong growth.” Healthcare is another sector benefiting from the growing middle class since the public healthcare system is expanding yet overburdened. Private healthcare is expanding,… Read full this story

