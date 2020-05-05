Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (centre) speaks at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s GDP growth in 2020 must reach 5 per cent, higher than the 2.7 per cent the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has said. The rate is already the highest the IMF has predicted for any Southeast Asian country this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking economic havoc around the world and threatening to drive the global economy into recession. “It’s very hard to reach the growth rate of the country’s initial plan (6.8 per cent) but we cannot allow the growth rate to fall too low,” PM Phúc said when he chaired a Government meeting on Tuesday in Hà Nội. The meeting aimed to discuss a draft resolution on supporting businesses, disbursing public investment and ensuring social order during the pandemic, after the country resumed most economic activities last week following nearly a month under a nationwide social distancing directive. Phúc said global economic growth had turned negative in the first four months of this year due to the pandemic, however, Việt Nam still recorded GDP growth of 3.8 per cent in the first quarter after… Read full this story

Việt Nam must reach GDP growth of 5 per cent this year: PM have 334 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 5, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.