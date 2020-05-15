Việt Nam goes 29 days without community transmission

Hà Nội attractions reopen for touristsStreet food vendors required to wear face masksTwo people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical conditionVN’s latest update of COVID-19 as of 6pm, May 13Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book Medical workers express their happiness when lockdown at Đông Cứu Hamlet was lifted on May 14. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has gone 29 straight days without a new COVID-19 community infection. The country’s final COVID-19 hotspot, Đông Cứu Hamlet, Dũng Tiến Commune in Hà Nội’s Thường Tín District, had lockdown lifted at midnight on Thursday. Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday announced that Việt Nam “had gained initial success in realising the dual targets of containing the disease and promoting production and business”. The number of community infections in the country has been contained at 140, while 172 have been imported by people returning from overseas. Among them, 260 have recovered and most importantly, there have been no deaths thus far. The Australia-based ABC News said the reason for Việt Nam’s successful battle against COVID-19 was “strategic testing, aggressive contact tracing and effective public communications campaigns”. Looking back over the past three months, the country has been through three phases. On January 23, when Vietnamese… Read full this story

