Nguyen Duc Thanh, a senior advisor of VEPR, talks about combatting tax evasion. — Photo dantri.com.vn Viet Nam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by Viet Nam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam. Tens of thousands of businesses have been detected violating enterprise income tax rules worth up to trillions of dong per year from 2010 – 2018. Tax violations not only occur among multinational corporations but also in State-owned enterprises as well as domestic private enterprises; not only in large-scale enterprises but also in small and medium-sized enterprises. VEPR said although Viet Nam had tried to consolidate the legal framework for tax administration, laws were still inadequate, inconsistent and had not kept pace with the reality of rapid and complex developments. In the period, revenue loss in both value and proportion of corporate income tax has been on an upward trend since 2014. Tax evasion and avoidance caused a revenue loss estimated at between VND15.6 and VND20.7 trillion each year, equivalent to 7.5 – 9.9 per cent of corporate income tax revenue. Professor Nguyen Hoang Oanh from the National Economics University said tax evasion…

