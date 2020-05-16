Việt Nam confirms four new COVID-19 cases, all from abroad, raising total to 318

People have their temperature checked when entering Việt Nam via Mộc Bài International Border Gate in the southern province of Tây Ninh. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tân HÀ NỘI — The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Saturday afternoon announced four new imported cases of COVID-19 in Việt Nam, including two returning from Russia, one from the Philippines and one from Cambodia. The 315th patient is a 39-year-old man residing in Tân Châu District, Tây Ninh Province. He travelled to Siem Reap, Cambodia on April 10 and returned to Việt Nam by coach on May 1 and stayed at his relative’s house in Tân Đông Hamlet, Tân Thành Commune, Tân Châu District. Following residents’ reports, police checked his travel history and he was sent to a quarantine area on May 2. On May 5, he tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 but, on May 15, he tested positive for the virus. As many as 17 people identified to have had close contact with the patient were taken to quarantine areas at Tân Châu District Health Centre and Tây Ninh Province General Hospital. The 316th patient is a 19-year-old man, residing in Đà Nẵng City. He returned to Việt Nam from the… Read full this story

