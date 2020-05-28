Việt Nam condemns China’s acts in East Sea

Deputy spokesperson for Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Đoàn Khắc Việt. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam condemns China’s illegal acts of cultivating vegetables and exploiting sand on Việt Nam’s rightful geographical features in the East Sea, an official has said. Deputy spokesperson for Vietnamese foreign ministry Đoàn Khắc Việt made the statement on Thursday during a press conference held in Hà Nội, in response to reports from China’s Global Times indicating that Chinese troops illegally occupying Việt Nam’s Phú Lâm (Woody) Island have harvested more than a tonne of vegetables grown using sand-to-soil cultivation technology. The move was done to further Chinese claims over the East Sea (South China Sea internationally)’s many disputed features, which have been deemed by international law experts not technically islands and therefore not capable of guaranteeing extended maritime claims to the waters surrounding an island. Việt Nam has repeatedly affirmed its indisputable sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes as well as the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the East Sea, Việt said. “All actions that are conducted on the archipelagoes without express permission from Việt Nam are invalid,” Việt said. He also denounced Chinese ships exploiting… Read full this story

