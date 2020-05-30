Vice State President visits children with cancer at Hospital K

At the hospital, the Vice President applauded the contributions of the medical sector in general and Hospital K in particular to public health care. Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (C) at the visit to hospital K on May 29 She hailed the hospital, which treats more than 480,000 patients a year, for successfully applying advanced techniques and technologies to treatment. According to the hospital’s Deputy Director Le Van Quang, Hospital K is the leading cancer hospital in the country. It has three branches with 2,400 beds in total and 1,700 staff members. Source: VNA

