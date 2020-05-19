Saigon Heat players (in red) seen in the finals against Cantho Catfish last year. The Heat won 3-2 after five matches to take the title. This year tournament will be held in July. — Photo of Saigon Heat HÀ NỘI — While teams and fans alike are excited for the start of the new Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) season, the start date has been pushed back to late July, while the league’s first-ever All-Star event has been scrapped. The VBA had expected to bring in various changes for the 2020 season, but then came the coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of many sporting competitions, including the VBA, which was originally meant to begin later this month. The postponement of regular-season action has meant the league’s first All-Star events will have to wait until next year. “VBA All-Star could not be carried out. The unexpected rest time due to the COVID-19 pandemic made everything stagnate and we face financial problems,” said Trần Chu Sa, VBA executive director. “We regret to announce the cancellation to supporters but promise to bring it to you next season.” According to Sa, the VBA All-Star event was inspired by the NBA version, but with some Vietnamese twists. The event was set to feature a… Read full this story

VBA season set for late July tip-off have 343 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.