Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity

The EVFTA is forecast to boost Vietnamese exports by double digits, Photo: Le Toan Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh last week advanced the state president's proposal on adopting the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to the National Assembly (NA) for approval. The deals are scheduled for ratification on June 8. For the EU side, the Council of the European Union in late March adopted the EVFTA. The month previously, the European Parliament officially passed the deal and the EVIPA. According to the proposal, the agreements will help spur Vietnam's economic growth and increase trade and investment, while generating an additional 146,000 jobs a year. However, there will also be numerous challenges facing Vietnam, especially in opening its doors to goods and services from the EU, and obstacles in boosting institutional reforms, infrastructure development, and human resources development, among others. Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung told the NA that it will be no doddle to get benefits from the deals' commitments due to these barriers. "The ratification of the agreements is important, but how to materialise all commitments is more important," he stressed. "Currently, Vietnam's economic competitiveness remains low,…

