United Vietnamese community in Vladikavkaz

Living far from their hometowns, overseas Vietnamese in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia, are always turn their hearts to the motherland whenever the nation’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) comes. Que Anh, Nhan Dan Newspaper correspondent in Russia, has captured the moment when overseas Vietnamese in Vladikavkaz prepare to celebrate Tet thousands of miles away from home. After nearly two and a half hours of flying from Moscow, Beslan airport in Vladikavkaz gradually appeared. The small airport looks like many other airports in the federal subject of Russia along the Caucasus Mountains with many famous legends. Mr. Tang Van Kha was waiting for us at the airport. He still keeps his strong accent from Binh Dinh Province – the cradle of Vietnam’s traditional martial arts, even though he has stayed in Russia for more than 30 years. Shaking our hands tightly, he excitedly asked for our names. The moments of first acquainting passed quickly. After about 25 minutes of driving through the roads lined with sparse rows of bare trees on a typical Russian winter day, Kha introduced: “Here you are! We’ve arrived my home!” Opening the iron door, we entered the yard and… Read full this story

