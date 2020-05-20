Corporate Uniqlo to open fourth store in Vietnam By Thuan An Wednesday, May 20, 2020,12:37 (GMT+7) Uniqlo to open fourth store in Vietnam By Thuan An The façade of Uniqlo’s newest store in Vietnam, which is scheduled for opening on June 5 at Vincom Center Landmark 81 in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District – PHOTO: COURTESY OF UNIQLO HCMC – Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced that it will open its newest store in Vietnam on June 5. Located on the first floor of Vincom Center Landmark 81 in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District, the store covers a total retail space of some 2,000 square meters, which is equivalent to that of its recently launched facility in the city’s District 7. Uniqlo Vincom Landmark 81, the third Uniqlo store in the southern hub, carries the complete line of Uniqlo LifeWear to meet everyone’s needs, stated Osamu Ikezoe, general director and chief operating officer at Uniqlo Vietnam. The complete LifeWear lineup from the 2020 spring/summer collection will be available in-store from the opening day, along with the exclusive launch of the limited edition Uniqlo x HANA TAJIMA 2020 spring/summer collection. After six months in the local market, with the first store launched on December 6, 2019,… Read full this story

