Underground section of HCMC's first metro line opened for public viewing By Thanh Hoa Wednesday, May 27, 2020,17:55 (GMT+7)

The underground station next to the Opera House has four floors. The first floor features a waiting lounge, ticket machines and automated fee collection gates

HCMC – A 4-kilometer underground section of HCMC's first metro line, which connects Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, has been opened to public tours from May 22.

Work on the city's 19.7-kilometer metro line project began in August 2012. The line has 2.6 kilometers of underground track and over 17 kilometers of elevated track as well as three underground and 11 elevated stations. So far, the metro line is more than 70% complete.

The second and fourth floors of the Opera House station will function as platforms where passengers can board trains, while the third floor will be home to a safety control center and equipment for staff

Passengers can easily move between the station's basements on escalators

Workers at the construction site

