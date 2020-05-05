Uncertainty looms over Poland presidential election

Critics say even a postal vote could put Polish citizens at risk of catching coronavirus. — AFP/VNA Photo WARSAW — Voters are still in the dark as to whether Poland’s presidential election will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday, amid mounting pressure for a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) government is still seeking parliamentary approval to conduct the election by postal ballot – despite widespread concern that it would not be fair, legal or safe. Polls suggest that PiS-allied incumbent President Andrzej Duda could capture more than 50 percent of the vote for a first-round victory. But critics have accused the governing party of jeopardising public health for political gain. They contend that even a postal vote could put citizens at risk of catching coronavirus, as the ballots still have to be delivered and counted by hand. Underscoring those fears, one recent survey found that only one in four eligible voters questioned wanted the ballot to go ahead as scheduled on May 10. Poles have been under a stay-at-home order since late March to stem the spread of coronavirus. Testing for the virus has been limited in Poland, but officials say it has… Read full this story

