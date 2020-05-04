UK travel website introduces 10 best Vietnamese national parks

Phong Nha-Ke Bang, Cuc Phuong, and Bach Ma have been named among Vietnam’s 10 best parks by UK travel website The Culture Trip. Situated in Bac Kan province, Ba Be National Park is a complex of rivers, lakes, forests and limestone mounts with a total area of over 10,000 ha. It is home to a number of ethnic minority groups, including the Tay, Dao, and Hmong, who offer travelers the opportunity to experience life in one of their traditional homestays. One of the most notable features of the park is its towering limestone mounts which give way to flowing waterfalls before settling in Ba Be lake, the country’s largest lake of its kind. Cat Ba National Park in Hai Phong city spans a total area of 16,000 hectares featuring a complex of forests growing over limestone hills, mangrove forests and caves. Being home to more than 1,000 species of fauna and flora, including the world’s remaining white-headed langurs, the park has been recognized as a biosphere reserve by UNESCO. Located just over 100 kilometres from Hanoi, Cuc Phuong National Park is widely considered to be one of the most accessible parks nationwide. Visitors have a variety of options when coming… Read full this story
